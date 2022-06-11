King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 2,265 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TREX. StockNews.com started coverage on Trex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.12.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $59.51 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $140.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.67 million. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

