12,610 Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 51,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 37,832 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 37,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 48,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 38.5% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 72,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $64.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

