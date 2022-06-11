Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Lowered by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,177,000 after purchasing an additional 736,936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,126,000 after buying an additional 3,083,362 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,978,000 after buying an additional 2,042,912 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,728,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,067,000 after acquiring an additional 469,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,708,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,457,000 after acquiring an additional 66,313 shares during the period.
Shares of BSV opened at $76.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.24 and its 200-day moving average is $78.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.47 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.