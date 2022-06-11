King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 155 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $176.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $172.31 and a 12 month high of $222.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.29.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

