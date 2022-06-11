King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $578,000 Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 19,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

EQR stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average is $85.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $94.32.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.83%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

