King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $1,286,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.25.

DG opened at $233.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.27 and a 200 day moving average of $221.82. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,806 shares of company stock worth $5,827,797. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

