King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 74,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 121,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $94.35 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $111.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.67 and its 200-day moving average is $100.75.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

