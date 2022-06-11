King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000.

DFAC stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05.

