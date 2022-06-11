King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.04 Million Position in DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,165 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 2.70% of DallasNews worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DALN. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of DallasNews during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DallasNews during the second quarter worth about $105,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of DallasNews in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,629,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of DallasNews by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 234,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 31,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DALN opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. DallasNews Co. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $8.39.

DallasNews ( NASDAQ:DALN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.29 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. DallasNews’s dividend payout ratio is currently -914.29%.

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

