Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.
VBR stock opened at $160.45 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $154.23 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.30.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
