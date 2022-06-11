Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lifted by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

