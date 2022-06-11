King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $656,000 Stock Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Infinera were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Infinera by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,125,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Infinera by 4,845.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 544,888 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,869,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.57.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $10.87.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.60 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Infinera news, CEO David W. Heard bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $37,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 21,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $172,856.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

