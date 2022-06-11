King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $657,000 Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHR stock opened at $164.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $245.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.59 and a 200-day moving average of $199.47.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on WHR. Cfra downgraded Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

