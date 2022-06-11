King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 680,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,800 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ServiceSource International were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 57,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 37,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $41,721.57. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,978,987 shares in the company, valued at $23,286,675.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 60,218 shares of company stock valued at $67,506. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceSource International stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $147.91 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.66.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $48.89 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SREV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceSource International in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

