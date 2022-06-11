King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1,279.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 106,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 99,062 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 24.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 193,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 38,376 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 436.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 37.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,861 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $51.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 161.44%.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,597,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $348,891.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,016,679. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.