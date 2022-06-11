King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys New Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 577,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 48.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 101.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 530,230 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at about $768,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at about $1,243,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

CP stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average of $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

