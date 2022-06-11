Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 17,000 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5,198.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after acquiring an additional 146,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after acquiring an additional 303,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,436,000 after buying an additional 325,803 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,449,000 after buying an additional 119,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after buying an additional 1,246,143 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

EMR stock opened at $87.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

