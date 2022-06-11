Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,841 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,424,000 after acquiring an additional 145,052 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,111,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $30.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $38.06.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.32%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

