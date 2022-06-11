Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 15,216.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,712 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,333,000 after purchasing an additional 265,807 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

ORI opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.85. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.91%.

In other news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell purchased 9,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $234,409.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,706 shares in the company, valued at $252,982.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Walker purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $572,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,720 shares of company stock valued at $326,227. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

