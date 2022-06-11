iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,503 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,002 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,903,000 after purchasing an additional 741,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,396,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,497,000 after purchasing an additional 457,678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $151.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.56. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.79 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

