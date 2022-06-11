Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $221,000. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 55,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,343 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 109,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

LQD opened at $110.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.50. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.86 and a 1 year high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

