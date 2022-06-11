Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 209.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $94.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.11 and a 200-day moving average of $116.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.96 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.73.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

