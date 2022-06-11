King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 6,255 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,306,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,625,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53,576 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 22,076.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 665,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 662,942 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

SKYY stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $119.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.