Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7,403.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,544 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after purchasing an additional 774,572 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,748,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,769,000 after purchasing an additional 189,785 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $97.33 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $93.29 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.30 and its 200 day moving average is $106.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.