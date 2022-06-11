Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1,195.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,117 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,312,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,593 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 350.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,086,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,310 shares during the period. Mount Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,578,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,186,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,898,000 after acquiring an additional 942,521 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WFC opened at $40.08 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70. The stock has a market cap of $151.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

