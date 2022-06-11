Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,445 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,621 shares of company stock worth $2,619,386 in the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

