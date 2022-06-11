King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after buying an additional 1,042,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 124.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,872,000 after buying an additional 428,630 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 616,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,589,000 after buying an additional 351,420 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $11,371,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,418,000 after buying an additional 141,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.97.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The company had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.65%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

