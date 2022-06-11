CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,556,000 after buying an additional 23,182 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $832,000.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $178.09 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.93 and a twelve month high of $222.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.17.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

