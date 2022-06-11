Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 807.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

APAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average of $40.29. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 146.56% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management (Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.