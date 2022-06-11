CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases New Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Essential Utilities by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,628,000 after buying an additional 1,016,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Essential Utilities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,616,000 after buying an additional 800,148 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $31,505,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 531.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 537,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,865,000 after buying an additional 452,465 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,621,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,049,000 after buying an additional 371,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTRG. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.57%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

