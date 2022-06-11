Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $19.13 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.6% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $1,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $137.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.36. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

