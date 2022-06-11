Capital World Investors Sells 481,851 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,273,668 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 481,851 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Apple were worth $4,310,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its position in Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $167.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $195.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.61.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $137.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

