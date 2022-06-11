CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNM. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,491.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,621. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

