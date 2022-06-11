Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,760 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 957.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $2,976,722.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 311,900 shares in the company, valued at $21,817,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $97,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,055 shares of company stock worth $8,761,924 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NFG opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.79. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About National Fuel Gas (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.