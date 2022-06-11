Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Takes $1.69 Million Position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 33,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,951,000.

Shares of BATS CEMB opened at $43.68 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.63.

