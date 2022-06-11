Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 540 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Life Storage by 615.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Life Storage by 143.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 9.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 63.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 119,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 46,512 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $108.06 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.32 and a 1 year high of $154.45. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.31 and its 200 day moving average is $133.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.11.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

