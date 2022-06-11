FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.07, but opened at $3.85. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 178,305 shares traded.

The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.32 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 110.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCEL. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,347,765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,123,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,550,000 after acquiring an additional 292,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,457,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,580,000 after acquiring an additional 907,953 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,600,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,776,000 after acquiring an additional 760,932 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,592,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 4.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

