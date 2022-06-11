Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $1.67 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,350,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,478,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its position in PepsiCo by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 317,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after buying an additional 27,243 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $162.52 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.61 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.88 and a 200-day moving average of $168.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.