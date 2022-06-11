CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Cowen cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.23.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $100.25 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.59 and a 1-year high of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

