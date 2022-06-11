Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 496 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 390.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXF opened at $83.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $190.29.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

