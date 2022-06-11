CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 93,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLW. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

NYSE:GLW opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.29. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.24 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

