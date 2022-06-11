Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Capital Management Associates NY

Capital Management Associates NY cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,683 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.5% of Capital Management Associates NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $183,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,049 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 8.0% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $137.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.61.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

