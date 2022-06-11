CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 62 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,643,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after acquiring an additional 119,686 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.80.

NYSE:NOC opened at $463.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $459.51 and its 200 day moving average is $420.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.57 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

