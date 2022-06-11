Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $1.76 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.87.

Shares of C stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $94.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

