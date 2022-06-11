Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 125 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $381.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $562.56.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

