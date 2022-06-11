Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,759,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,355,000 after buying an additional 283,544 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IPG opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average of $34.96. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller acquired 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,187.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

