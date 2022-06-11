Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.18% of Baozun worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Baozun by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Baozun by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Baozun by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. Baozun Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $37.54.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

