Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 1,006.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,295 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,189 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 707,350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 253.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 539,943 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $42,305,000 after acquiring an additional 387,324 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,099,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,072,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.15. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $50.12 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.31%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

