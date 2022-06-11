Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.08% of California Resources worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of California Resources by 632.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CRC shares. Citigroup started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.19). California Resources had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. California Resources’s revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 497,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $24,722,572.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 940,955 shares of company stock worth $45,320,579 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

