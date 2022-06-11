Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 156 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,491 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1,857.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

BAP stock opened at $125.78 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $88.67 and a twelve month high of $182.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.04. Credicorp had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $991.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $3.9382 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.50.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

